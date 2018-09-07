The Bachelor's Romy was a backup dancer for Nikki Webster. And there's a photo to prove it.

Last night Romy Poulier walked out from The Bachelor after her allies Cat and Alisha got the boot.

And it seems there’s a reason she was so incredibly dramatic about the whole thing.

It turns out she has a history of performance, dating right back to her childhood.

Catch up on the Honey Badger’s antics in the latest episode of Bach Chat..

And we can reveal that Romy was in fact responsible for bringing an iconic music video to life.

Here’s a clue: the strawberry kiss the 29-year-old planted on the Honey Badger wasn’t exactly her first.

Yep, that’s right .

When she was a child, Romy Poulier was a backup dancer for Australia’s most celebrated singers, Nikki Webster.