The Bachelor's Romy was a backup dancer for Nikki Webster. And there's a photo to prove it.

Last night Romy Poulier walked out from The Bachelor after her allies Cat and Alisha got the boot.

And it seems there’s a reason she was so incredibly dramatic about the whole thing.

It turns out she has a history of performance, dating right back to her childhood.

And we can reveal that Romy was in fact responsible for bringing an iconic music video to life.

Here’s a clue: the strawberry kiss the 29-year-old planted on the Honey Badger wasn’t exactly her first.

Yep, that’s right .

When she was a child, Romy Poulier was a backup dancer for Australia’s most celebrated singers, Nikki Webster.

 

ILY NIKKI @nikkiwebsterfanpage ????

The actress posted a photo of herself with Nikki on her Instagram back in 2016, but the news was confirmed by a Ten spokesperson.

“Romy used to be one of her backup dancers in the day,” a Ten spokesperson confirmed in an interview with E! News.

Knowing that Romy brought one of the most important music videos of our generation to life brings us a lot of joy.

What were your childhood talents? Tell us in the comments. 

