'Dear Teacher, I see you – and I thank you.'

Dear Teacher,

I see you.

I see you waking up, your thoughts immediately sifting through today’s mental to-do list.

The printer was out of toner yesterday. Fingers crossed you can print today’s activities before your morning meetings.

Ooft, you forgot to reply to that email from Lily’s mum. Must do that as soon as possible.

I see you munching your cereal and scrolling Instagram. Oh, your kids would LOVE that number activity – click SAVE. What a brilliant hack for letter reversals – SAVE.

I see you spending your commute mentally rearranging your classroom seating plan. It’s only 7:30am but the school car park is full. The office staff aren’t here yet – the printing will have to wait. No problem, there’s plenty to do in your classroom. Ha, think again!

One of those pesky pigeons was locked in the building all night. It’s pooped everywhere.

Teacher? Add animal wrangler and cleaner to that job description.

