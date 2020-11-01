HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: A war has broken out over a parent-teacher email.

A war has erupted over an email from a cheesed-off teacher.

Well, I say a 'war'. It's really more of an Internet kerfuffle. A testy social media exchange. And there's nothing more likely to make an ant-hill into a termite mound than a teacher-parent stoush.

So sit back and enjoy the tea, which spills all over something close to my heart (but not in a good way): EMAIL.

Video via Mamamia

What happened was a woman posted on UK site Mumsnet saying that her kids' primary school had asked that she please not email teachers out of hours. She wrote:

"We've had a message from DCs' (darling children's) primary school respectfully asking parents to only email the head and class teachers between 8:30-5:30 on school days and not during the evenings / weekends / holidays, for staff well-being reasons (they deserve protected downtime etc.).

(Am I Being Unreasonable) to think that this is ridiculous? I work in a job where I don't always have access to a phone / computer during the working day and so, on the rare occasion that I need to contact a teacher, I tend to email in the evening at home or first thing before I get ready to leave.

Obviously I don't expect them to reply out of working hours, or even to read it there and then, but I had never considered that it would be intrusive. In my job I get loads of emails at all times of the day and night and they just sit in my inbox until I am working!

Surely if it's impacting on their downtime so much, then they should just not check their emails in the evening and turn off notifications etc."