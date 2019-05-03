No serial killer has captured the world’s attention quite like Ted Bundy did.

The mass murderer, kidnapper, and rapist, was responsible for the deaths of at least 30 people during the 1970s.

And now, decades later, Bundy’s horrific crimes are still in the spotlight.

From the recent release of the four-part Netflix documentary series Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes to the new Netflix movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron, Ted Bundy has caught the attention of the public once again.

Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile below. Post continues after video…

The resurgence of interest in the infamous serial killer coincides with the 30th anniversary of Bundy’s execution.

In the years following the capture of Bundy, the murderer received the death sentence three times at separate trials.

It wasn’t until February 10, 1980, that Bundy was handed his final sentence – execution by electric chair.

But although he was sentenced to death in 1980, it would be nine years before the mass murderer would face his execution day.

Finally, after years of lengthy appeals, a date was set – January 24, 1989.

In the weeks leading up to his execution date, Bundy began to confess to the full extent of his crimes. He even gave an interview to a psychologist and religious broadcaster named James Dobson, where he took full responsibility for the crimes he committed.

On his final night in Florida State Prison, Bundy spent his time crying and praying with a Methodist minister. He also called his mother, Louise Bundy, to say goodbye.