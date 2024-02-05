Everything we know about Taylor Swift's newly announced album.

Taylor Swift has announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on stage in the most Taylor Swift way possible: while on stage accepting her 13th(!) Grammy.

The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19, 2024 — during the gap between her very busy Eras Tour schedule.

"Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that," she joked on stage.

Watch Taylor Swift announce her new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Post continues after video.



Video via Variety.

The singer continued by thanking her fans.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," she said.

"So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th.

"It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"