Every single look from the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Award season continues, and this time, we're at the Grammys.

The world's biggest musicians are walking the red carpet for the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles - and we're living for it.

Watch: Top 5 Award Show Fails. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Some of fashion's most talked-about moments have come from the Grammys. Remember when JLo wore that plunging Versace gown? Yep, that was at the Grammys.

Or what about when Rihanna stepped out in a sheer red gown by Azzedine Alaia in 2013? Also, the Grammys.

This year, SZA's album SOS is leading the nominations, receiving nine nods including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit track 'Kill Bill'. Following closely behind are Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Money, with seven nominations each.

Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift all received six nominations. It's also a massive year for women, as the Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories feature all but one female nominee.