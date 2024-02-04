fashion

Every single look from the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Award season continues, and this time, we're at the Grammys. 

The world's biggest musicians are walking the red carpet for the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles - and we're living for it.

Watch: Top 5 Award Show Fails. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

Some of fashion's most talked-about moments have come from the Grammys. Remember when JLo wore that plunging Versace gown? Yep, that was at the Grammys.

Or what about when Rihanna stepped out in a sheer red gown by Azzedine Alaia in 2013? Also, the Grammys.

This year, SZA's album SOS is leading the nominations, receiving nine nods including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit track 'Kill Bill'. Following closely behind are Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Money, with seven nominations each.

Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift all received six nominations. It's also a massive year for women, as the Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories feature all but one female nominee.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The School Girls Making Grown Men Cry

Mamamia Out Loud

The Spill

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Morning Routine

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Keep checking Mamamia for all our coverage of the 2024 Grammys, but in the meantime, see the best red carpet looks below.

Taylor Swift.

Image: Getty.

Olivia Rodrigo.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billie Eilish.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dua Lipa.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lana Del Rey.

Image: Getty.

Miley Cyrus.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doja Cat.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janelle Monae.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Clarkson.

Image: Getty.

Paris Hilton.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Minogue.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Sheeran.

Image: Getty.

Calvin Harris.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chlöe.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

FINNEAS.

Image: Getty.

Summer Walker.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Batiste.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sofia Richie Grainge.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Klum.

Image: Getty.

Alessandra Ambrosio 

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coco Jones.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gayle King.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Monet.

Image: Getty.

Jameela Jamil.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laverne Cox.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Jackson.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kat Graham.

Image: Getty.

Gracie Abrams.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niecy Nash-Betts.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caroline Polachek.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claudia Sulewski.

Image: Getty.

Chris Olsen.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Osborne.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawn Richard.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alix Earle.

Image: Getty.

Tammy Brooke.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tish Cyrus.

Image: Getty.

Feature Image: Getty.

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money