Every celebrity Swiftie who went to Taylor's Eras Tour in Sydney.

After nearly a year of anticipation, Australia finally got their turn for Taylor Swift's incredible Eras Tour shows.

With a runtime of more than three hours, featuring 45 songs across 10 albums and 16 costume changes, hundreds of thousands of fans across Australia have flocked to Melbourne and Sydney to watch it all take place for themselves.

And it's been proven that not even a celebrity is immune from the Swift effect.

From Travis Kelce (duh) and Anthony Albanese to Rita Ora and... even Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, here are all the celebrities who were spotted at the Sydney leg of The Eras Tour.

Mark Hoppus.

Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 at night one of The Eras Tour in Sydney. Image: Instagram @markhoppus.