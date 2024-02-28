'What I've been scared to say publicly since attending Taylor Swift.'

The *Swifties are f**king terrifying. There I said it. For such a supposedly warm and joyful bunch, they sure have a lot of negative things to say about anyone who doesn't abide by their rules. The rules that most people didn't know existed until people were shouting at each other on the internet about "HOW VERY DARE YOU GO TO TWO CONCERTS?!"

*Not all Swifties but that doesn't sound as impactful so allow my hyperbolic drama please.

Last year, Taylor Swift's team released Eras Tour dates in Australia and people collectively lost their s**t. My girlfriend asked me if I would like to go with her and I told her I wanted to see what all the fuss was about and experience the show. But I didn't want to go badly enough to stress about tickets and spend an entire day getting them. She was happy to do so, and somehow got tickets, and when I say somehow, she panic-bought us VIP tickets and I had a small heart attack when I found out the price of such tickets that come with a lanyard.

People were shouting and crying that they couldn't get tickets, but it was only in the weeks leading up to it, did I realised JUST how fraught the ticket situation was and just how upset some people were about not going. So out of respect for the Swifties (not the cranky ones yelling at strangers), I decided I needed to become a Swiftie.

I listened to all her albums and came to know what my fave tunes were. I listened to the Shameless Scandal Series and Mamamia Cancelled episode, dedicated to Miss Swift. I watched endless TikTok and enjoyed the Netflix doco about her. I even started doing Era makeup looks, and coming up with outfit options.

