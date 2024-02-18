On Friday evening, Taylor Swift made history when she performed in front of the biggest audience in her career, at the Melbourne Cricket Club for her Eras Tour in Australia.

A huge 96,000 fans flocked together, decked out in cowboy boots, glittery clothing and friendship bracelets, to watch the 14-time Grammy winner perform. And they did it all over again on Saturday...

And while it's undeniable that Aussies LOVE Swift, it's widely understood that she adores us just as much back.

From specific ticket drops and surprise songs to... a literal admission, here are all the signs that Taylor Swift loves Australia the most.

Watch: Taylor Swift announces her new album. Post continues after video.



Video via Grammys.

1. Taylor Swift came on stage earlier than expected.

The MCG was packed with 96,000 of the luckiest Swifties who managed to get tickets to the record-breaking global concert. And to show her thanks, do you know what Swift did? She appeared on stage earlier than anyone expected her to, surprising all her devoted fans.

Talk about not wanting to waste any time, huh?