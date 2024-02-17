celebrity

The Swiftie dads, and a proposal: All the best moments from Taylor Swift's Melbourne Eras Tour.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground was a sea of glitter, sparkle and pure joy, as almost 100,000 dedicated Swifties descended on the stadium for Taylor Swift's wildly anticipated Eras Tour

Swift has dominated headlines since taking out Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, and outshining the athletes at the Super Bowl with her mind-blowing star power. 

From eight-year-olds to 80-year-olds, there were tears, cowboy boots and arms full of friendship bracelets, as fans prepared for the biggest night of their lives – some had travelled across the country, while others admitted to having spent thousands of dollars on the perfect outfit.  

It was a night to remember, with some huge moments – here are some of the biggest of the night. 

It's a Love Story proposal. 

Who hasn't dreamt of the love of their life getting down on one knee to the sounds of the lovesick classic, 'It's a Love Story?' Just me? Anyway, it was the reality for two loved-up women on Friday night. 

As one fan videoed Swift's performance, she captured the woman in front of her rummaging through her bag before dropping to her knee, holding out the ring and singing the words: "Marry me, Juliet. You'll never have to be alone. I love you and that's all I really know. I talked to your dad, go pick out a white dress. It's a love story, baby, just say, 'Yes'."

Her partner said yes. 

@emilyywilson__ made my entire night 🥹 congrats to the happy couple i hope they find this 🩵 #erastour #taylorswift #erastourmelbourne #fyp ♬ original sound - emz 💌

Swiftie dads come out in force.

In a gorgeous display of fatherly love, there were plenty of dads taking the parenting reins for the night and escorting their daughters to the MCG. 

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Spill

Birth: "Everything Smells Like A Farm"

CANCELLED
ADVERTISEMENT

"I have been sneakily, I don't tell anyone," one dad told Mamamia when asked if he was a Swiftie. 

"My wife custom-made this shirt for me. You have to do what you have to do for your lovely daughter." 

Aww. We love Swiftie dads.

Watch the heartwarming moment here. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

"This is the biggest show… ever."

Swift's Eras Tour has sold out around the world, and according to the star, the Melbourne show was the biggest one yet.

"This is the biggest show that we have done on this tour, or any tour, ever," Swift said to the crowd of 96,000. 

She described being "overjoyed", "overwhelmed" and "star-struck" by the sheer number of people who wanted "to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne."

An Aussie twist.

There were plenty of big names at the Australian Eras Tour kick-off concert in Melbourne, including social media stars Matthew Zukowski, Tammy Hembrow and The Project's Georgie Tunny. 

But it was a distinctly Australian twist to one of Swift's most enduring hits, 'We Are Never Getting Back Together', that sent the Aussie crowd wild. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"So you know that we are never getting back together," said Swift, before handing the microphone over to her dancer, who yelled: "Yeah. NAH!"

It sent the crowd into a frenzy, and rightly so. 

Fans also spotted a message on the stadium's screens paying respect to the Indigenous peoples of Australia and acknowledging Country.

"Melts my heart." 

While 96,000 Aussies made it inside the stadium to watch Swift perform, thousands more were left without tickets. But that didn't stop them flocking to the event to celebrate the icon with their own performance. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of Swifties put on their own concert outside the stadium so everyone could get involved in the incredible vibe. 

"As someone who couldn't get tickets, this melts my heart," one Swiftie commented on the video of the performance. "Amazing how one woman and her music bring so much joy to people."

@teyagripske The choir of thousands extra #swifties outside the #mcg #taylorswift #erastour #melbourneaustralia #melbourne ♬ original sound - HA-TEYA

Papa Swift hands out upgrades.

Swift's dad, Scott, was spotted handing out upgrades to Swifties, taking them from the cheap seats to the VIP area.

Journalist, Jacqui Felgate, whose daughter was at the event with her dad, shared the news on her Instagram page, sent to her from a Swift fan who sadly missed out.  

"A good news story out of the MCG," she posted. "My friend and her daughter had the cheap restricted tickets and rocked up as soon as gates opened. Sat down and Taylor Swift's dad went around and handed them wristbands and entry to the VIP section – apparently $2k in value. 

"Seriously lucky and how generous is Papa Swift. I asked if I could at least get her cheap arse seats since she got upgraded because I've almost sold my soul to get tix."

Swift reveals the name of a brand new song. 

To the absolute ecstasy of the crowd, Swift chose Melbourne to debut the name of a new song from her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department

Low and behold... it's called 'The Bolter'. 

A special memento.

A few lucky Swifties were given a special memento from the concert. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"Georgia got picked out of the crowd last night and given Taylor's guitar pick!!! I can't believe it!!!!" posted journalist, Jacqui Felgate. 

The absolute joy was palpable in these pics, posted by Georgia's dad, Michael. 

What's been your favourite moment going viral from the Eras Tour in Australia so far? Share with us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Getty.

Calling all internet users! Take our survey now and go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher!
Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money