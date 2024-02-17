A non-Swifties recap of the first Eras Tour in Melbourne.

Last night over 96,000 people flooded the MCG to watch the fourteen-time Grammy award-winning artist, Taylor Swift, on her first leg of the Eras Tour in Australia.

That includes me, even though I wouldn't describe myself as a "Swiftie".

Aside from the hit singles, I don't know many of her songs (she has 243 give me a break). However, I have two sisters that live and breathe Swift so I came along for the vibes.

My sisters have been planning their outfits down to their fingernail details and making hundreds of friendship bracelets for months now. Their love for Swift is so strong, that there isn't a topic that I can mention without my sisters associating it with a Taylor lyric and bursting spontaneously into song.

Video via Grammys.

Hailing from Sydney, my sisters managed to get tickets to the first Melbourne concert and they were very keen for me to join in the fun, and I was excited to get amongst it too.

So off we went – all blinged up. We grabbed an Uber and battled through the traffic to the 'holy ground' of the MCG. What we witnessed when we arrived was nothing short of amazing.