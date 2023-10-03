It began with an online feud: A timeline of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are some of Hollywood's most famous best mates.

The pair, who have been friends since 2015, didn't exactly start off that way though.

But eight years on, Swift and Lively not only make regular appearances on one another's Instagram pages – the 'Bad Blood' singer has even included the Gossip Girl actor's kids in her music videos and featured their voices on her tracks.

Yup, while Lively has seen Swift through her fair share of breakups and a few world tours, the singer has been there for her friend's pregnancies, anniversaries and new movies.

Here's everything we know about their friendship timeline.

September 2015: An online feud.

It seems the pair became close friends all because of an innocent comment made by Lively that angered fans.

The Gossip Girl actor sparked fury among Swifties when she seemingly made fun of Tay's famous girl squad, after posting a photo on Instagram for her L'Oréal campaign. Several stars posed for the photo, including Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts and John Legend.

"Soooo, turns out this WASN'T a video shoot for John Legend's cover of Bad Blood," Lively wrote. "@lorealparisofficial blew it out for this one. My #pinkobsession is exposed now. Ok your turn. I won't tell! #AlsoTurnsOutJohnLegendIsntCoveringBadBlood Time to start a petition!"