How Taylor Swift's famous 'Easter egg' strategy became her worst enemy.

On a typical day in May, Taylor Swift arrived at a New York City recording studio in a white shirt and dark denim shorts.

It was unremarkable to almost everyone. But for some, it represented a long, convoluted hint.

In 2018, she had left her house in the same city in a similar outfit: white shirt, denim shorts. Her front door was flanked by screaming fans and paparazzi, who she smiled at as she walked a couple of metres to a car waiting out front.

In 2020, with the release of her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, this day in the life of a megastar took on new meaning.

Watch: Netflix's Miss Americana trailer. Post continues below video.

Footage from that moment showed Swift enter the car and tell the camera that she realises that having people wait for you outside your home is not normal, in a resigned tone. Then she speaks about how the photos born out of moments like that often 'triggered' disordered thoughts she had with an eating disorder.

Back in the present, Swift had spent days being followed to and from the studio by fans. Some chased her car down the street screaming or banged on the window as she attempted to enter her parking garage.

So, with a couple of (il)logical backflips or cartwheels, Swift fans decided the white shirt get-up was an 'Easter egg' for that scene, and Swift's message with it was clear: you are harming her and she would like to be left alone.