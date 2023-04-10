Has Taylor Swift been dropping 'clues' about her breakup all tour long? Let's investigate.

In case you missed the news, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly split after six years together.

Entertainment Tonight were the first to report the news with People confirming it soon after them. But it turns out Taylor may have been dropping hints to fans for a while now – via the casual medium of giant stadium tours.

Taylor has been in the thick of touring across America for her Eras tour, and fans have been picking apart every stage setup, costume and song edit, trying to figure out what subtle messages she's sending out.

And of course, now that news is circulating about Taylor and Joe's breakup, the focus has moved to 'Easter Eggs' about the end of their relationship.

Watch: Taylor Swift on releasing evermore. Post continues below.



Video via YouTube.

The first 'clue' spotted by keen-eyed Swifties was a song change to the Eras tour set.

Taylor's song 'Invisible String' was originally in the line-up – a song that most fans tied to the start of Taylor and Joe's relationship. The song is about all the little decisions that lead up to finding and being with 'the one'.

Isn't it just so pretty to think

All along there was some

Invisible string

Tying you to me?

This song has now been swapped out for the song 'The 1'. While this may still sound like a love song, the mood is certainly less romantic than 'Invisible String' – mainly because 'The 1' is all about a past love, and how it didn't quite work out how Taylor had hoped.

And if my wishes came true

It would've been you

it would've been fun

If you would've been the one

There's weight to thinking that if 'Invisible String' is about falling in love with Joe Alwyn, singing it every night of a world tour would be painful as heck. And perhaps swapping it out for a song that sort of accepts the fate that things didn't work out is a bit less of a stab in the heart.

While these are all very much hypotheticals, Taylor's fans are sure the song swap is deliberate – taking to Twitter to share their stance.