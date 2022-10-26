Re-record hints and symbolic 'keys': All the Easter eggs in Taylor Swift's 'Bejeweled' music video.

Taylor Swift said she put a lot of Easter eggs in her video for 'Bejeweled', the second video from her new album Midnights. And look, she wasn't lying.

"I was like, 'I want to make a video that is just for the fans who like certain things, like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos'," Taylor told Jimmy Fallon.

Sooo... she stuffed so many in she needed to create a PDF file to keep track of them all.





The 'Bejeweled' video is essentially Cinderella (Taylor's Version). It's her take on the classic fairytale, in which she plays the Cinderella-type character. But instead of searching for magic and marrying a prince, Cinderswift (I just made that up) knows she's "magic" enough as she is... and she just wants the castle, not the husband.

With cameos from people across the Swift universe, like Jack Antonoff and Zoe Kravitz, to legends of entertainment like Laura Dern and Pat McGrath.

Like the song says, it polished up real nice.

Here's everything we've found, and what we think it all means.

The stepmother and stepsister dialogue.

In the beginning of the video, (Oscar winner) Laura Dern and the Haim sisters, Danielle, Este and Alana, star as the stepmother and stepsisters of Taylor.

In the video, Dern says "Speak not, tired tacky wench, clean", which is absolutely a nod to Taylor's third album, Speak Now and the song 'Clean', from her fifth, 1989.

Oscar winner Laura Dern. Image: Taylor Swift/Republic Records.