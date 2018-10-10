celebrity

Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The utterly bizarre moment ACA tracked Nick Cummins down in PNG to confront him.

Last week’s The Bachelor finale left us with a lot of unanswered questions.

Why? Where did things go wrong? Did you actually want to find love? Why?!

Everyone knows when you want to get down to the bottom of a debacle such as this one, the only place to turn to is Channel Nine’s A Current Affair.

Thankfully, they’re one step ahead of us because the TV show went and accosted Nick Cummins in Papua New Guinea at a hotel pool.

Wearing nothing but a white robe, Honey Badger was asked by ACA reporter Reid Butler, “Sorry to do this to you, but can we ask you a few questions about the mess you’ve left back home?”

As you can imagine, the encounter was not received well by Nick… you can watch a snippet of the segment which will air tonight below.

Video via Nine

2. Taylor Swift got political again as she made history at the American Music Awards.


Taylor Swift has never been all that political.

But, hey, it’s a new week, and with Brett Kavanaugh’s acceptance onto the Supreme Court, what better time for the singer to use her influence for good.

After telling her 112 million fans on Instagram earlier this week who to vote for in the upcoming midterm elections, the most decorated female American Music Awards winner ever used her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the AMAs on Tuesday to share another political message.

“Every single time this happens it represents encouragement and motivation for me to be better, work harder, and try and make you guys proud,” the 28-year-old told the crowd and millions of people watching live or streaming the awards show online.

“[I want to] mention the fact that this award, and every single award given out tonight, were voted on by the people. And you know what else is voted on by the people? The midterm elections on Nov. 6… get out and vote. I love you guys.”

Better do what she says, or she might write a song about you.

3. “Literally right then and there.” Kylie Jenner changed Stormi’s name at the last minute.


History could have been so different, if Kylie Jenner had gone with the original name she wanted for her baby… Stormi… with an ‘e’.

Explaining to makeup artist James Charles, Kylie said, “It was always Stormie with an ‘ie’.”

“I didn’t fully choose her name, I wanted to have a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it, cause I had one other name in mind, but Stormi always felt like her name from when she was in the womb.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

my little princess hit 8 months last week and i couldn’t be more happy and sad all at the same time ????♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

She added, “It’s almost like she chose her name.”

Kylie said she decided on the change at the very moment she had to make it official on her baby’s birth certificate.

“Literally right then and there I just changed it to an ‘i’ and I hung up the phone and was like, ‘Damn, I guess that’s her name.'”

Damn, so that’s how history was made.

4. Carrie Bickmore just shared a mesmerising pregnancy moment with her kids.

Carrie Bickmore’s unborn baby is breakdancing inside her belly.

…Or so it seems in an adorable Instagram post from The Project host earlier today.

The heavily pregnant mum-of-two shared a mesmerising video of her active baby’s kicks – but the most touching part of the post is her daughter Evie’s hand seen resting on her mum’s tummy, feeling every kick for herself.

“Love a little hand feeling its brother or sister kick,” Carrie captioned the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Love a little hand feeling it’s brother or sister kick ????

A post shared by Carrie Bickmore (@bickmorecarrie) on

Carrie, 37, has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram – sharing everything from the announcement, her cravings (cake!), pregnancy looks and heartwarming family moments. We can’t get enough of it.

This is baby number three for Carrie, who already has an 11-year-old son, Ollie, with late husband, Greg Lange, and three-year-old daughter Evie with her current husband, Chris Walker.

We just can’t wait to meet her tiny dancer.

5. Everything we’ve managed to uncover by stalking The Bachelorette contestants on Instagram.

Well, well, well.

If I haven’t spent approximately the last 57 hours stalking random attractive men on Instagram for… research. 

You see, tonight Ali Oetjen will meet 18 potential boyfriends in front of The Bachelorette mansion.

ali oetjen
It all kicks off tonight. Image: Ten.

Most of them will be… white.

A fair few of them will be called… Daniel.

And at least one of them will end up locked up in a basement with Ali forever if Osher gets his way.

You can read our full analysis of The Bachelorette contestants here.

