Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The utterly bizarre moment ACA tracked Nick Cummins down in PNG to confront him.

Last week’s The Bachelor finale left us with a lot of unanswered questions.

Why? Where did things go wrong? Did you actually want to find love? Why?!

Everyone knows when you want to get down to the bottom of a debacle such as this one, the only place to turn to is Channel Nine’s A Current Affair.

Thankfully, they’re one step ahead of us because the TV show went and accosted Nick Cummins in Papua New Guinea at a hotel pool.

Wearing nothing but a white robe, Honey Badger was asked by ACA reporter Reid Butler, “Sorry to do this to you, but can we ask you a few questions about the mess you’ve left back home?”

As you can imagine, the encounter was not received well by Nick… you can watch a snippet of the segment which will air tonight below.

2. Taylor Swift got political again as she made history at the American Music Awards.



Taylor Swift has never been all that political.

But, hey, it’s a new week, and with Brett Kavanaugh’s acceptance onto the Supreme Court, what better time for the singer to use her influence for good.

After telling her 112 million fans on Instagram earlier this week who to vote for in the upcoming midterm elections, the most decorated female American Music Awards winner ever used her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the AMAs on Tuesday to share another political message.