In one powerful message, Taylor Swift has revealed her political views for the first time.

Taylor Swift is known for many things.

She is an incredibly talented musician with albums made sacred by her fans around the world, and is irresistibly stylish.

However, she has never been publicly political. Until now.

Writing a powerful message to her 112 million fans on Instagram, the 28-year-old performer said that due to events in her life and the world over the past two years, it’s time to publicly voice her opinions.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she began the post.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of colour is terrifying, sickening and prevalent,” she added.