In one powerful message, Taylor Swift has revealed her political views for the first time.

Taylor Swift is known for many things.

She is an incredibly talented musician with albums made sacred by her fans around the world, and is irresistibly stylish.

However, she has never been publicly political. Until now.

Writing a powerful message to her 112 million fans on Instagram, the 28-year-old performer said that due to events in her life and the world over the past two years, it’s time to publicly voice her opinions.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she began the post.

 

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! ????????????

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of colour is terrifying, sickening and prevalent,” she added.

The singer of chart-topping Love Story explained that while she supports women in office, she is unable to vote for Marsha Blackburn, who is running for Senate in the state of Tennessee.

The actress then told her followers who she will be voting for and why, as well as encouraging her fans to register and do the same.

In early 2017, Swift won a trial between herself and a Colorado DJ accused of groping her during a 2013 pre-concert photo opportunity.

Robert Mueller was found guilty of assaulting and battering Swift by grabbing her bare bottom under her skirt. She sought just $1 US in damages.

It is unsurprising that Swift is finally voicing her political opinion in the current political climate of the United States.

Three days ago US actresses Emily Ratajowski and Amy Schumer were arrested after protesting the nomination of Judge Brett Kanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Actress Emily Ratajkowski  confirmed she was arrested, sharing a photograph of herself in front of the US Capitol in Washington DC brandishing a sign reading: “Respect female existence or expect our resistance.”

Power to you, Swift.

