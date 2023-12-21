Soft swinging, assault charges and 'sister wives'. The Taylor Frankie Paul story explained.

It's time to talk about one of the best subjects on earth: Mormon MomTok.

Yes, yes that's the American spelling, but it is what it is and it's a magical corner of the internet.

While there is of course thousands of Tiktok videos where women share parenting tips and 'day in the life' content, this specific group of Mormon mothers live in Utah and all exploded on the social media platform at the same time.

But none gained popularity quite like Taylor Frankie Paul.

Taylor, who has a following of four million, started posting videos with her husband, Tate Paul, and children, Indy and Ocean, in 2020 and quickly mastered the art of going viral.

She regularly posted choreographed dance routines with her posse of supporting Mormon mums, including Whitney Leavitt, Camille Munday and Miranda McWhorter, often referring to them as her "sister wives".

Ex-husband Tate Paul and Taylor Frankie Paul in happier times in 2018. Image: Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul.