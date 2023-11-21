'My daughter’s toy doll is the one parenting worry I never saw coming.'





Meet Mimi. This is my daughter’s baby. She’s breastfed on demand, uses a tiny sleeping bag and gets rocked to sleep.

Yes, I’ve literally given my two-year-old a child to take care of. A plastic one, but semantics aside, my toddler firmly believes Mimi is real.

Image: Supplied. The most well behaved child in my house

I thought the doll would be a perfect birthday gift. And voila! My little girl took to her straight away. This ended up being a blessing in disguise when my second child arrived earlier this year, with Mimi serving as the perfect training wheels for my daughter to transition from only child to big sister. I went all out, decking Mimi out with tiny nappies, a pram, even a cloth carrier, so my daughter could be “just like mummy” by wearing her baby doll strapped to her chest.