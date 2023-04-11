Succession just pulled off the greatest plot twist in TV history. But it’s not the one you think.

This article obviously includes spoilers of the final season of Succession, so if you're not up to date then get out of here – it's not safe for you!

Logan Roy’s death shouldn’t have come as a surprise to us.

The entire premise of Succession is hinged on the death of the patriarch and the siblings’ fight to become his successor.

But as the media mogul lay motionless on the floor of his private jet, while a flight attendant performed chest compressions on him for 30 minutes, the overwhelming feeling was one of shock. We never saw this twist coming. In killing Logan off in episode three of season four, Succession pulled off what will go down as one of the greatest plot twists in TV history.

And it all came down to the timing.

Watch: The trailer for Succession season 4. Post continues after video.



Video via HBO.

Logan’s death was inevitable. In the very first episode, the head of Waystar Royco suffered a stroke aboard his helicopter on the way back from his 80th birthday celebrations. It was the event that intensified the siblings’ rivalry and kicked off the ultimate fight for power, but it also forebode his eventual downfall.

Show creator Jesse Armstrong had originally intended for Logan to die during season one, but after having conversations with Brian Cox (the actor who plays Logan) he decided it would be more powerful to have the old guy stick around for a while.

He was right.

As Logan made an unexpected recovery and clung onto life (and power) for three more seasons, we got to know the patriarch, his children, and the rest of the Roy family entourage.

We became familiar with the deeply flawed, needy humans underneath their witty dialogue and petty power plays.

We knew Connor, the eldest of the Roy siblings and the one who received the least screen time, felt rejected by his powerful father. He is the butt of the family joke, a middle-aged man who is floundering, trying to find meaning in unsuccessful presidential campaigns and a doomed marriage to a woman who will never love him the way he wants her to.

We discovered Kendall, under all his Beastie Boy playlists and backward caps, just wants his father’s approval. But not if that approval means he has to bury the hatchet.