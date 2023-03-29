Hidden messages and 'wealth consultants': 10 things you didn't know about Succession.

Our favourite dysfunctional family is back, with season four of Succession premiering on Foxtel and Binge this week.

The premiere episode was about as good as TV gets and it gave us moments like Tom referring to Cousin Greg's date's Burberry handbag as a "ludicrously capacious bag" she could "slide across the floor after a bank job".

Every episode of the family drama/backstabbing fest gives us plenty of watercooler moments, but there are even more juicy tidbits from behind-the-scenes.

Here are 10 things you didn't know about Succession:

1. Logan is supposed to be dead.

Logan was supposed to die in the first season, leaving those crazy kids to battle it out to be the heir to the throne. After having conversations with Brian Cox, the writers decided it would be more dramatic to keep the patriarch of the family alive.

And thank god they did, otherwise we wouldn't have such classic Logan Roy lines as "Romulus, when you laugh, please do it at the same volume as everyone else. We didn’t get you from a hyena farm".

2. The series was originally going to be a movie about the Murdochs.

Creator Jesse Armstrong initially pitched Succession as a film about the Murdochs that would be released on Rupert Murdoch's 78th birthday. Simply titled Murdoch, the movie was going to cover the News of the World phone-tapping scandal. He later decided it would work better as a family drama.

Imagine a world without Cousin Greg!

3. The show hired 'wealth consultants' to get into the minds of the super rich.

It turns out the uber rich do a lot of things the rest of us plebs don't.

The wealth consultants advised the crew and cast on clothing choices, interior design, dining etiquette, how to behave at social events and even how to exit a helicopter.

“They told us, ‘You would’ve been doing this your whole lives. You know where the propeller is. You wouldn’t duck your head, you’d just walk right the f*ck out'," Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman in the series, said.

4. Kieran Culkin was originally going to play Cousin Greg.

Yep, there's another universe where Cousin Greg is a short king who swears a lot.