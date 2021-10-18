The Catch-Up: Everything you need to know before you watch Succession season 3.

Everyone's favourite filthy rich, backstabbing family is back.

Season three of Succession premieres on Foxtel on Monday, October 18, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Watch the trailer for Foxtel's Succession. Post continues below.

It's been two years since the Roys were last on our screens, so you're probably going to need a little refresher about who's been backstabbing who and who is currently sitting on the Roy family throne.

Below I unpack everything you need to know before you watch season three of Succession:

OK, give me a quick refresher on the Roy family...

So, sitting at the top of the Roy family's big ole' pile of cash and power is patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), who I like to call Daddy Roy. He's currently married to Marcia (Hiam Abbass).

He has three sons and one daughter. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), bit of a dickhead, ex cocaine addict, closest to the throne. Roman (Kieran Culkin), cheeky lil' fella, doesn't mince words. Shiv (Australian actress Sarah Snook), political fixer and the most competent of them all. And Connor (Alan Ruck), bit of a wet blanket and the eldest of the Roy siblings.

via GIPHY

Shiv is married to Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), who feels inferior among the Roys, so he bullies underlings like sweet angel baby Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun).

Other key players include Waystar RoyCo employees Frank Vernon (Peter Friedman) and Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron).

OK, so give me a quick recap of season one and two...

Yes, ma'am!

At the start of the series, the Roy siblings are gearing up to celebrate Daddy Roy's 80th birthday and he's planning to step aside and give Kendall control of the company.

At the birthday party, he does a big ole' backflip and announces he's staying on as CEO. He also announces he's giving Marcia two votes on the trust to decide his successor upon his death.

During an unnecessary baseball game and some private helicopter rides, the Roy siblings try to negotiate something for themselves in this new arrangement.

Then Daddy Roy has a stroke on the helicopter.

While he's in hospital, Kendall becomes interim CEO. As soon as the papers are signed, Gerri informs him that the company is $3 billion in debt and the creditor is entitled to demand full repayment if the stock falls below 130 points. Kendall tells the creditor to "get f*cked" which doesn't go down well.