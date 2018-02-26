Warning: This article contains information about suicide which may be distressing for some readers.

1. Stuart Kelly’s parents are calling for an end to university ‘hazing’ rituals, alleging he was assaulted before he took his own life.

The last search 18-year-old Stuart Kelly made on his computer was regarding university colleges in the United Kingdom.

He was a student at the University of Sydney at the time and, until he'd arrived at St Paul's College earlier that year, it was the admission that he'd dreamt of.

Now, his parents Ralph and Kathy have filed statements with NSW Police alleging Stuart was the victim of extreme bullying before he was found dead in his car in a Mona Vale car park in July 2016.

They are calling for an end to 'hazing' and drunken rituals, alleging Stuart was assaulted and bullied relentlessly before his suicide.

"I believe that he was assaulted, possibly sexually – this was something Stuart would never have recovered from," Kathy's statement reads, Fairfax Media reports .

"They held him down and forced alcohol down his throat" in what she calls "a horrific drunken initiation" at the University of Sydney's St Paul's College.

But Stuart's parents believe the taunting ran deeper than that.

"He lived at boarding school for six years," Kathy said. "It would take more than having alcohol forced upon him to spiral into depression."

Four years before Stuart's death, the Kellys were forced to turn off their oldest son's life support. Thomas Kelly, 18, had been walking with his girlfriend through Sydney's Kings Cross in July, 2012 when a random stranger targeted him in a vicious, one-punch attack.