Wait. Did Kylie Jenner really use her baby's name as a PR opportunity?

We now know what Kylie Jenner was doing during those long nine months she was pregnant, covered in baggy jumpers and tucked out of sight.

She was busy creating her latest Kylie Cosmetics makeup line.

It’s called The Weather Collection and was inspired by her daughter Stormi. Or was Stormi inspired by… an eye shadow palette?

In the curious case of whether Kylie named her baby after her makeup line, all signs point to… kind of.

“I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy and right after after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me,” the 20-year-old told her 104 million Instagram followers on Friday night.

It is, of course, important to note that from conception to design, manufacturing and distribution, these products take months to create.

So whether Stormi the baby name or the Storm-inspired weather collection came first is definitely a bit of a chicken and egg scenario.