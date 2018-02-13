Michelle and Barack Obama's official presidential portraits are the definition of 'extra'.

The official portraits of former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle have been revealed and they are magnificent.

A far, far cry from the dusty portraits of the white men who have come before, the Obama paintings are colourful and filled with flair.

The former president joked about his ears and grey hair and praised Michelle’s “hotness” during the unveiling at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery today.

Watch the unveiling of the portraits in the video below.

Video by ABC News

The Obamas tapped artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald for the paintings, which will be added to the National Portrait Gallery’s collection of presidential portraits.

For his portrait by Wiley, Obama is depicted sitting in a brown chair with a backdrop of bright green leaves and colourful flowers. Michelle’s painting shows her sitting with one hand under her chin and the other draped across her lap, while wearing a long flowing dress decorated with geometric shapes.

"I want to thank you for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman that I love," Obama said at the event on Monday.