The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

It’s official: Influencer, blogger, co-creator of Keep It Cleaner and swimwear designer, Steph Claire Smith is a married woman – and boy do we have beautiful pictures to prove it.

Steph married her long-time boyfriend, Josh Miller, and has officially changed her name (as displayed in her Insta bio) to Stephanie Miller.

View this post on Instagram Mrs Miller ???? @itsjoshmiller so so so so happy. A post shared by Stephanie Miller (@stephclairesmith) on Nov 23, 2019 at 1:58am PST

The 25-year-old shared the first gorgeous snap of herself and Josh tying the knot last night on Instagram.

Her best friend and KIC co-creator, Laura Henshaw, also shared a post – and Steph’s stunning two-piece set by One Day Bridal was on full display.

View this post on Instagram No words ❤️ @stephclairesmith ❤️ A post shared by Laura Henshaw (@laura.henshaw) on Nov 23, 2019 at 8:04pm PST

A post shared by another close friend, Melanie Adams, showed Steph’s laidback, classy choice of reception dress paired with a pair of white tennis shoes, because, comfort.

It seems the wedding couldn’t have gone any smoother, with Steph captioning her Instagram pic, “Yesterday was hands down the best night of our lives and we’re so so so incredibly happy… I love you @itsjoshmiller”.

2. Oh. It looks like Elizabeth Sobinoff is returning for a second season of Married at First Sight.

This is not a drill.

27-year-old MAFS star, Elizabeth Sobinoff, is back for another season of Married at First Sight – and we are so ready.

If you need a refresher, Elizabeth was the bride who was brutally fat-shamed on her wedding day, before being cheated on by her partner, Sam Ball.

To say she was unlucky in love would be an understatement.

But now Elizabeth has decided to try her luck on the reality show again, this time with AFL star Seb Guilhaus.

The pair will apparently be the “intruder couple” of the series and it’s safe to say fellow contestants will not see this one coming.

Prepare yourselves, Married at First Sight is set to premiere on the Nine Network sometime in January 2020.

3. Cody Simpson just confirmed that he’s still dating Miley Cyrus and we… can’t keep up.

Australian singer Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have confirmed they are still together after rumours swirled this week that their romance had halted.

Posting to Instagram to celebrate Miley Cyrus’ birthday, the singer wrote “Happy birthday baby.”

“Thanks for being you,” he added alongside a short black and white video of the two smiling in the mirror.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:36pm PST

After the reports emerged this week, E! Network was quick to shut down the rumours.

“Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating,” a source told the outlet. “Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently.”

Miley Cyrus was married to her on-again-off-again partner Liam Hemsworth for less than a year when she announced that they were divorcing in August.

She has been publicly dating Simpson, who recently won The Masked Singer Australia, since October.

4. Apparently Justin Timberlake was seen holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake has been spotted holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright in photos obtained by The Sun.

Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, is seen on a balcony bar in New Orleans as he laughs with the woman, and at one point they're seen holding hands together. The publication states he was not wearing his wedding ring.

The newspaper added that the 38-year-old was "drinking heavily and was unsteady on his feet".

However, a source has told People magazine that the interaction was "completely innocent".

"It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening," the source told the publication.

"He’s down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out."

Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012.