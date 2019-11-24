The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Just all the best photos from influencer Steph Claire Smith’s wedding day.
It’s official: Influencer, blogger, co-creator of Keep It Cleaner and swimwear designer, Steph Claire Smith is a married woman – and boy do we have beautiful pictures to prove it.
Steph married her long-time boyfriend, Josh Miller, and has officially changed her name (as displayed in her Insta bio) to Stephanie Miller.
Mrs Miller ???? @itsjoshmiller so so so so happy.
The 25-year-old shared the first gorgeous snap of herself and Josh tying the knot last night on Instagram.
Her best friend and KIC co-creator, Laura Henshaw, also shared a post – and Steph’s stunning two-piece set by One Day Bridal was on full display.
No words ❤️ @stephclairesmith ❤️
A post shared by another close friend, Melanie Adams, showed Steph’s laidback, classy choice of reception dress paired with a pair of white tennis shoes, because, comfort.
What a STUNNING bride! We are so thankful and honoured that you chose us to celebrate your special day with! Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Miller ???????????? @stephclairesmith @itsjoshmiller
It seems the wedding couldn’t have gone any smoother, with Steph captioning her Instagram pic, “Yesterday was hands down the best night of our lives and we’re so so so incredibly happy… I love you @itsjoshmiller”.
Oh guys… get ready for the wedding spam… I’ve only received a handful of pics from @lostinlove_photography and I am already LOVING THEM ???? Yesterday was hands down the best night of our lives and we’re so so so incredibly happy. Thank you for designing my dream wedding dress Khya @onedaybridal and thank you @creatingbeautiful for making our dream wedding a reality. ✨ I love you @itsjoshmiller ????????????????
2. Oh. It looks like Elizabeth Sobinoff is returning for a second season of Married at First Sight.
This is not a drill.
27-year-old MAFS star, Elizabeth Sobinoff, is back for another season of Married at First Sight – and we are so ready.
If you need a refresher, Elizabeth was the bride who was brutally fat-shamed on her wedding day, before being cheated on by her partner, Sam Ball.
To say she was unlucky in love would be an understatement.
Just want to say a big thank you to everyone out there who has got to know me through #MAFS to everyone that has supported my crazy ass ways, has learnt about my life hack of putting the cold pizza in the toaster (not the microwave), my handbag with chocolate in it (remember it wasn’t a biscuit), my friendship with the one and only Cyrell, my over the top fashion (um, Janice, I love you) with my even larger personality! With all the highs and lows I wouldn’t of got to know a lot of you out there, so please go and vote for #MAFS for Most Popular Reality Program At TVWeekLogies.com.au #thankyou
But now Elizabeth has decided to try her luck on the reality show again, this time with AFL star Seb Guilhaus.
The pair will apparently be the “intruder couple” of the series and it’s safe to say fellow contestants will not see this one coming.
Prepare yourselves, Married at First Sight is set to premiere on the Nine Network sometime in January 2020.
3. Cody Simpson just confirmed that he’s still dating Miley Cyrus and we… can’t keep up.
Australian singer Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have confirmed they are still together after rumours swirled this week that their romance had halted.
Posting to Instagram to celebrate Miley Cyrus’ birthday, the singer wrote “Happy birthday baby.”
“Thanks for being you,” he added alongside a short black and white video of the two smiling in the mirror.
Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you
After the reports emerged this week, E! Network was quick to shut down the rumours.
“Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating,” a source told the outlet. “Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently.”
Miley Cyrus was married to her on-again-off-again partner Liam Hemsworth for less than a year when she announced that they were divorcing in August.
She has been publicly dating Simpson, who recently won The Masked Singer Australia, since October.
4. Apparently Justin Timberlake was seen holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright.
Singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake has been spotted holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright in photos obtained by The Sun.
Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, is seen on a balcony bar in New Orleans as he laughs with the woman, and at one point they're seen holding hands together. The publication states he was not wearing his wedding ring.
The newspaper added that the 38-year-old was "drinking heavily and was unsteady on his feet".
However, a source has told People magazine that the interaction was "completely innocent".
"It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening," the source told the publication.
"He’s down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out."
Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012.
5. Literally every single photo from Chris and Bec Judd's insane Coachella housewarming party.
Bec Judd has had a housewarming party to beat all housewarming parties to celebrate her newly renovated $7 million home.
Themed Coachella, or ‘Juddchella’ as their signs read, Judd’s house was turned into a festival-like playground, filled with famous faces and fairy lights.
Held in their “forever” Brighton home in Melbourne, those in attendance included Nadia Bartel, celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson, TV host Lauren Phillips and Lorinska from Yummy Mummies. To name just a few.
So to save you having to do all the stalking, here are a few of our favourite photos from Chris and Bec Judd’s Coachella party. To see it in its full glory, you can check out our full recap over here.
#Juddchella spam coming in strong. Thanks everyone for coming and also to our amazing party planners, performers and suppliers. It was EPIC. I’m going to post a night gallery too so you can see how it looks all lit up ⚡️ Event planner and stylist: @partywithlenzo Fashion stylist: @tessa_styled Outfit: @kloviacouture Tan: @sprayaus Makeup: @chantellebaker Hair: @marieuva Extensions: @amazinghairaustralia Flowers: @poppyculture_hq Furniture: @harrythehirer Signage: @sketchandetchcreative Cake: @splendidservingscakedesign Cocktails and catering: @foursideevents_ Plant hire + custom pots: @botanicalevents Balloon installation: @belleballoons Hangings: @hello.marla Ferris wheel video wall: @cepl_videowall Lighting, staging and DJ equipment: @prolightandsound Glitter/jewel application: @the_glitter_gypsy__ Grazing table: @fara.feasts Naked giant tipi: @peninsulatipico G&T popsticles: @popsticicecream Wine: @birdinhandwine Tarot reader: @tarotbychar Performers: 2pm @djclaireelliott 5pm @kindersounds 7pm @duchesskay 8:30pm @andymurphydj + @ashleyjamesonsax (These 2 brought the house down ????????) ????: @hughdaviesphoto Watch my instastories for more spam ????
#Juddchella spam coming in strong. Thanks everyone for coming and also to our amazing party planners, performers and suppliers. It was EPIC. I’m going to post a day gallery too with all the close up deets⚡️ Event planner and stylist: @partywithlenzo Fashion stylist: @tessa_styled Outfit: @kloviacouture Tan: @sprayaus Makeup: @chantellebaker Hair: @marieuva Extensions: @amazinghairaustralia Flowers: @poppyculture_hq Furniture: @harrythehirer Signage: @sketchandetchcreative Cake: @splendidservingscakedesign Cocktails and catering: @foursideevents_ Plant hire + custom pots: @botanicalevents Balloon installation: @belleballoons Hangings: @hello.marla Ferris wheel video wall: @cepl_videowall Lighting, staging and DJ equipment: @prolightandsound Glitter/jewel application: @the_glitter_gypsy__ Grazing table: @fara.feasts Naked giant tipi: @peninsulatipico G&T popsticles: @popsticicecream Wine: @birdinhandwine Tarot reader: @tarotbychar Performers: 2pm @djclaireelliott 5pm @kindersounds 7pm @duchesskay 8:30pm @andymurphydj + @ashleyjamesonsax (These 2 brought the house down ????????) ????: @hughdaviesphoto Watch my instastories for more spam ????
The sun set with a pink sky last night over the epic housewarming party aptly named #JUDDCHELLA by l event producers @partywithlenzo for @becjudd and @cjayfive at their new pad in Brighton. So enjoying seeing all the beautiful images of our floral installs among all the amazing details captured by @hughdaviesphoto ✨????
For more wild pics from the event, look no further. We've compiled all the best shots here.
Top Comments
"....those in attendance included Nadia Bartel, celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson, TV host Lauren Phillips and Lorinska from Yummy Mummies. To name just a few."
Wow, total luminary names there.
I have heard of exactly one of these people and I still couldn't pick her out of a lineup.
Given that they all strive to look pretty much identical, I'd probably struggle to tell them apart, too.