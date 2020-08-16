"I'm pregnant!" Where Maria, Rachel, Jane and Lorinska from Yummy Mummies are now.

It's been three years since Yummy Mummies first appeared on our screens and introduced us to the outrageous world of designer baby clothes and $99,000 push presents.

The hit reality show, which first aired on Channel Seven and is streaming on Netflix, followed four expectant mums with (very) lavish lifestyles throughout the ups and downs of their pregnancies.

There’s Maria Di Geronimo in Adelaide, who’s as Posh Spice as you can get – without actually being Victoria Beckham. Then there are old friends Rachel Watts, Lorinska Merrington, and Jane Scandizzo in Melbourne, who are actually a small mums’ tribe.

Watch the Channel Seven Yummy Mummies trailer. Post continues below.





All women were due within a few weeks of each other, and the show explores their (at times, competitive) friendship as they navigate the journey to becoming new mums.

Now, a year since season two aired, here's what the Yummy Mummies have been up to now.

Mamamia’s Social Squad podcast speaks to Lorinska Merrington from Yummy Mummies. Post continues after podcast.

Jane Scandizzo

Jane Scandizzo is a former model, and married to highly acclaimed hairdresser-to-the-stars and entrepreneur, Joey Scandizzo. She’s a mum, who was already mum to Jagger during season one.

On the show, she gave birth to Jensen – and in January last year, she had Juke Christopher – taking her family to a total of five.

And yes, they’re all Js.