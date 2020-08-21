In news we all need, Stan just increased their Aussie productions while dropping a stellar September lineup.

We’re all in the market for good news at the moment and that’s why Stan’s upcoming slate of original productions and new releases has been met with open arms.

Stan have announced they are ramping up their slate of local and internationally produced Stan Original television series and films.

The streaming service will increase their production output to over 30 productions a year over the next five years, with the upcoming releases sitting alongside Stan’s other award-winning original productions such as Bloom, The Commons, The Gloaming and The Other Guy.

The upcoming production list includes Eden, an eight-part original drama series from Australia’s rising creative star Vanessa Gazy and the creators of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and Skins.

There’s also Dom and Adrian: 2020, an original comedy special from the creators of the Bondi Hipsters, Christiaan Van Vuuren and Nick Boshier along with After The Night, a four-part true-crime docuseries exploring the legacy of one of Australia’s deadliest serial killers: Eric Edgar Cooke.

In news that is sure to delight diehard Aussie TV fans Bump, a ten-part, half-hour original drama series that stars Claudia Karvan, and reunites the creative team behind Love My Way and The Secret Life of Us, is currently in production.

Stan's expanded original production slate will include investments and co-productions with international partners, including Hollywood studios and major international networks, and is a welcome injection into the Australian arts industry after the rollercoaster that has been 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

But while we count down the days to these new local productions hitting our screens, Stan has updated their entertainment selection for September with some of the finest films and television shows to keep us going.

From Paddington, to Clueless, here is every TV show and movie coming to Stan in September 2020.

Movies

The Twilight Saga

Premieres: September 17