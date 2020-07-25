From Search Party to original movie I Am Woman: Everything coming to Stan this August.

It's fair to say we've all been watching a lot of TV in recent months.

Whether is be a late night true crime doco or a trashy yet (extremely) addictive reality TV series, there's nothing like a good binge-watching session to keep ourselves entertained while at home.

And that's not going to stop anytime soon because Stan is about to drop a bunch of new TV shows and movies next month.

From documentaries like Love Fraud to Stan's Original Film I Am Woman, there's something for all of us to add to our watch list.

Watch the trailer for Stan Original Film I Am Woman. Post continues below.



Video via Stan.

Here is every TV show and movie coming to Stan in August 2020.

TV Shows

Search Party

Image: Stan. If you haven't seen the hit show Search Party yet, now is your chance. Not only is the long-awaited third season finally here, but the first two seasons of the show are also dropping on Stan. The series follows a group of four privileged young adults who become involved in a death and are forced to cover it up. The series stars Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) who is also a producer, John Reynolds (Stranger Things), Meredith Hagner (Younger), John Early (Bad Neighbours 2) and Brandon Micheal Hall (God Friended Me).

Premieres: July 24.

Little Birds

The six-part drama series, Little Birds, is inpired by the erotic short stories of Anais Nin and follows New York heiress Lucy Savage (played by Juno Temple) who is looking for love. But when her husband Hugo (played by Hugh Skinner) doesn't receive her in the way she expected, Lucy searches for independence in Morocco and meets interesting new people like dominatrix, Cherifa Lamor (played by Yumna Marwan).