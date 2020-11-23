Everything we know about the lie that shut down South Australia.

After three days in their homes, South Australians emerged from a short-lived lockdown to pack cafes, shops and bars on Sunday.

Businesses had been forced to shut doors on Thursday due to a COVID-19 outbreak, with the state government enforcing a six-day lockdown to curb the spread.

But state health officials lifted lockdown early after the threat of widespread community transmission eased, with much of the commentary surrounding a pizza shop worker who lied to contact tracers.

The pizza shop and a lie.

On Friday, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said the state's "circuit-breaker" lockdown was based on a lie told to contact tracers.

The person, who tested positive to COVID-19, told contact tracers they had purchased a pizza from the Woodville Pizza Bar, leading authorities to worry the virus had transferred via a pizza box.

In fact, they had worked at the pizza shop for several shifts alongside a colleague who contacted COVID while working a second job as a security guard in Adelaide's hotel quarantine program.

Image: Getty.

Basically, this meant the virus wasn't spreading as rapidly as first thought.

"To say I am fuming about the actions of this individual is an absolute understatement. This selfish actions of this individual have put our whole state in a very difficult situation," Marshall said on Friday.

"His actions have affected businesses, individuals, family groups and is completely and utterly unacceptable."