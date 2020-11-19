'It's like living in a fish tank.' A letter to South Australia, from your neighbours in Victoria.

Dear South Australia,

Well, f*ck.

Really I could just leave this letter at that. It feels like an accurate summary of your current situation and restrictions, and the way you as a state are no doubt feeling right now.

Today, as you enter your first day of the six day “circuit breaker” to tackle the rise of COVID-19 numbers in Adelaide, I would assume that you are experiencing a combination of shock, frustration, confusion and anxiety, as well as a plethora of other emotions.

I assume this and I understand if you are, because as a Victorian I have been there myself. As have my fellow Garden State residents.

For the last few days, as Victoria’s new active case numbers have remained at zero and yours have increased, we have watched on with a sense of dread - while simultaneously praying, hoping and crossing our fingers.

We did not want you, or anyone else, to go through anything remotely similar to us.

It is challenging, and it is absolutely unexplainable to anyone who has not had to experience it. So with this knowledge, we held our breath.

But on Wednesday, your Premier Steven Marshall announced the nation's harshest regulations in response to COVID-19:

"We are going hard and we are going early," he stated.

"Time is of the essence and we must act swiftly and decisively. We cannot wait to see how bad this becomes. That is why, today, I am asking you to rise to the challenge again.

"As of midnight tonight we need our community to pause for six days. A series of wide ranging restrictions will be implemented to significantly reduce mobility in the community to stop the spread, to stamp out this virus."