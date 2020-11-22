The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday November 23.

Victoria enjoys relaxed mask rules, NSW border freedoms.

Mandatory outdoor mask rules in Victoria are no more, as the NSW border reopens to the state ending months of exile.

As part of sweeping changes effective from midnight on Monday, Victorians no longer have to wear masks outdoors unless unable to safely physically distance.

They must still wear masks in indoor environments including workplaces, supermarkets and public transport, and carry them at all times.

Other rule tweaks from Monday include 15 home visitors being allowed per day, up from two, while limits on outdoor public gatherings rise to 50 people.

Large restaurants, cafes and pubs will be able to host up to 150 customers indoors, while smaller venues will be limited to 50 and must keep QR code records.

Premier Daniel Andrews also outlined additional moves back to normality, including up to 30 home visitors per day from December 13 - just in time for Christmas - and 25 per cent of staff returning to workplaces from November 30.

Victoria extended its streak without a new COVID-19 infection or death to 23 days, as its border closure with NSW came to an end at midnight on Monday.