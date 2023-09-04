Why fans are invested in the end of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Insert all the hyperbolic celebrity divorce cliches here, because no matter what iteration of 'love is dead' springs to mind, someone's already written it on social media today.

The collective confusion and/or devastation is in response to reports that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are heading for divorce, according to 'sources' who spoke to both TMZ and People magazine (neither of their teams have released an official statement, but People in particular definitely does its due diligence).

The pair have been married for four years, and together for seven. During that time, they've built up their own kind of Hollywood identity and fanbase - and have been collectively known as Jophie.

For years, they presented as a 'fun couple'. You know the ones - they're always the lives of the party, together, often joking around and lovingly roast each other whenever the opportunity arises.

It was demonstrated by moments like Joe dressing as Sansa Stark, Sophie's Game of Thrones character, for Halloween in 2018 (while Sophie was... an elephant), her very good throw down during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast comedy special and her praising of a Taylor Swift song in 2021 that was absolutely about her husband.

Oh, and their spontaneous Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards of course.

They came across as the kind of people you would want to be friends with, and their comments sections were always full of sentiments just like 'couple goals!' and people saying they were their favourite celebrity couple.

In 2018, paparazzi photographed the pair walking through New York while Sophie sobbed. It sparked speculation at first, but was explained away by Sophie in a typically relatable tweet: "Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a bitch.'"