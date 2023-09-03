The Jonas Brothers divorce news we don't want to believe.

Though there was been no official confirmation as yet, the fan fears do seem to be justified.

On September 3, TMZ broke the news that they were 'headed for divorce', which was followed by a source telling People Joe had retained a divorce lawyer.

They also recently sold their property in Miami, and there has been no new joint property purchase as far as we know.

Sophie and Joe first connected via DMs in 2016.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner explained in a 2019 cover interview for Harper's Bazaar UK. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

They were engaged in 2017 and married first in a surprise Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards, followed by a more lavish ceremony in the French countryside.

They welcomed their first daughter Willa in 2020, and a second, whose name has not been revealed, last year.

In 2019, Sophie, who had played Sansa Stark on the biggest TV show in the world, Game of Thrones, for eight years, told The Times about a split they had earlier in their relationship.

"Having your adolescence being displayed in public, that's something I really wish hadn't happened. Being in the age of social media when that's happening, I think I would be a much saner person if I hadn't been documented from 13, your most awkward, uncomfortable, unsure-of-yourself years."

She said when they met she was going through "this phase of being very mentally unwell", and he gave her a type of ultimatum.

She said he told her: "'I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself.' That was something, him doing that, I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."

She also told The Times that they once broke up 'for a day' before their Vegas wedding.