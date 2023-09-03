The Jonas Brothers divorce news we don't want to believe.

Another celeb relationship has (allegedly) fallen victim to whatever the heck is in the Hollywood water this year, and CAN IT PLEASE STOP?
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly 'headed for divorce' after four years of marriage.
For what it's worth, in the last week fans had wondered if something was wrong after noticing that Joe had begun performing without his wedding ring during the Jonas Brothers' tour, aptly titled The Tour.
It seemed strange as he *always* wore it, but because Sophie had just been supporting him at the band's big opening night show at Yankee Stadium on August 12, fans also wondered if he'd just forgotten it.
But speculation escalated in early September when one of Sophie's friends posted a photo to Instagram where she was very clearly also not wearing her ring. This, coupled with the fact that Joe's brother Nick had taken over basically all the crowd interaction at Jonas Brothers shows — which is unusual, as they usually split it 50/50 — and people were CONCERNED.