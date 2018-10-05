Here we go. Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman have just laid into Nick Cummins.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.
Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman were both let down by Nick Cummins in the Bachelor Australia’s most shocking finale yet.
And today they feel like they’ve been let down again, with the man himself out of the country and not available for the usual round of media interviews.
“It is hard knowing he isn’t here,” Sophie told the Daily Telegraph’s Confidential. “He has chosen not to be here, he’s off gallivanting the world.”
We’ve known for more than a week now that the former rugby star was not going to be in Australia the day after the finale aired – instead trekking the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea.
It sent alarm bells to Bach fans that something was up. The last time a Bachelor had cancelled his next-day interview commitments it was because Blake Garvey had split from his chosen lady, Sam Frost.
But very few suspected – or believed – that Nick’s absence was due to him picking neither of the ladies and walking away with no one.
Shortly after the brutal finale ended, viewers learned The Sunday Project has the scoop of Nick’s only Australian interview about his experience – which looks to be pre-recorded.
Top Comments
I don't get it. Was he supposed to pick one of them even though he knew he didn't want a relationship with either woman? I can understand feeling some level of embarrassment but I'm not sure what else they wanted him to do. A few years back, Blake picked Sam, dumped her not too long afterwards and was dubbed a "love rat". Maybe Nick figured honesty might be the best policy?
Were either of them really that into him? It seemed like poor old Cass was the only one who genuinely had feelings for him. These two don’t seem upset that the guy they liked didn’t like them, more that they’re just miffed they didn’t win the ‘game’.
It seems like it to me, though the last couple of years, I've only "followed" the show via the articles posted here and haven't bothered watching it myself.
I do have some sympathy for them to an extent, but I really think they need now to get over it. You can't force someone to be in love with you, and seriously there is such a low chance that you're going to meet the love of your life on a reality show. Would they have preferred for Nick to lie about his feelings and string one of them along for a few months after the show? Going around slamming him for not picking them is not a good look.