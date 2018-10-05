Here we go. Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman have just laid into Nick Cummins.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman were both let down by Nick Cummins in the Bachelor Australia’s most shocking finale yet.

And today they feel like they’ve been let down again, with the man himself out of the country and not available for the usual round of media interviews.

“It is hard knowing he isn’t here,” Sophie told the Daily Telegraph’s Confidential. “He has chosen not to be here, he’s off gallivanting the world.”

We’ve known for more than a week now that the former rugby star was not going to be in Australia the day after the finale aired – instead trekking the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea.

It sent alarm bells to Bach fans that something was up. The last time a Bachelor had cancelled his next-day interview commitments it was because Blake Garvey had split from his chosen lady, Sam Frost.

But very few suspected – or believed – that Nick’s absence was due to him picking neither of the ladies and walking away with no one.

Shortly after the brutal finale ended, viewers learned The Sunday Project has the scoop of Nick’s only Australian interview about his experience – which looks to be pre-recorded.