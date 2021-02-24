The stories of workplace sexual assault and harassment that will never make the front page.

Warning: This post deals with sexual assault and may be triggering for some people.

What's unfolding right now in the most powerful workplace in our country is not unique.

This month, the Federal Government is grappling with allegations of a violent sexual crime occurring within the walls of Parliament House.

Since Brittany Higgins was brave enough to tell her story to the media, three more women have come forward with allegations of harassment and assault by the same man - a former Liberal staffer.

In recent years we've seen some of the biggest names in film, politics, music and radio making headlines over allegations of sexual assault and harassment against women in their workplace.

But there are so many women's stories that aren't being told. The doctors, construction workers, chefs, accountants, teachers, hairdressers, real estate agents, engineers and hospitality staff, who experience assault and harassment at the hands of perpetrators who aren't high profile or famous.

If the story is horrific enough, we might hear about it. But if we heard about every case of workplace harassment in Australia - our newspapers would report nothing else. Because it's happening in every industry, in every location and at every level, as confirmed by the Human Rights Commission (HRC) in 2020.

According to a 2018 survey by the HRC, almost two in five women (39 per cent) and just over one in four men (26 per cent) have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace in the past five years.

Sexual harassment in the workplace is defined by the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 as everything from staring, leering, suggestive comments and a request for sexual favours - to the emailing of rude jokes, intrusive questions about your personal life or the displaying of sexual screen savers. More serious types of sexual harassment - like sexual assault, indecent exposure, or stalking - are also offences under criminal law.