A lawyer explains what to do if you're sexually harassed at work, but your employer isn't listening.

Here are all of your questions, answered.

If I report sexual harassment at work, what are my employer's legal obligations?

The Sex Discrimination Act 1984 makes employers liable for acts of sexual harassment (which includes sexual assault) committed by their employees, unless they have taken all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment from taking place.

In other words, your employer has to be able to prove they've taken all reasonable steps to avoid liability for sexual harassment, and if sexual harassment occurs, they must show they've taken appropriate action to remedy that complaint.

Paloma deals with these cases all too often, telling The Quicky: "It's vital that employers stop paying lip service to this issue and instead put together a response process that takes reports like these seriously and that centres the victim's safety and wellbeing. For example, is the complaint about someone who is a direct superior? Do they come into contact with this person every day? If so, do they need to take steps to ensure that person is not just physically but psychologically safe?"

At the very least, Paloma says, when a complaint is made there should be an investigation process that takes place.

"The employer also needs to think very carefully about what are they doing to ensure that employee's safety while the investigation is ongoing," she added.

As a lawyer, Paloma says she often sees the victim pushed out of the workplace while the perpetrator stays on, and is sometimes is even rewarded.

"That response by the employer to a report of sexual harassment or assault can be devastating and it really compounds the trauma that is experienced," she said.

If I don't think my employer is handling my allegations appropriately, what can I do?

You should be speaking to a lawyer sooner rather than later, Paloma advises, because there are ways to make complaints that are external to your workplace. But they come with very specific time limits in which to make that complaint.

"There's both state and federal legislation that prohibits sexual harassment in the workplace, and that includes sexual assault. That provides a mechanism to make a complaint to an external body about that conduct," she said.

"The federal legislation time limit is six months and the state legislation varies but it's often around 12 months. So people do need to move quickly, particularly if their employer is not responding appropriately."

The first step, and the primary option available, is to make a sexual harassment complaint to the Australian Human Rights Commission. The complaint would be against the individual but also against the employer, for failing to take appropriate steps to address the matter.

What can I expect to gain for escalating my complaint outside my workplace?

You can seek financial compensation, but as Paloma explains, you can also seek non-financial remedies.

"Often what I do if I have someone who's come to me quite early on is we talk about what is it your employer could do to make you feel safe in the workplace and that would mean it would be an appropriate response," she told The Quicky.