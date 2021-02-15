"I was crying the whole way through it". A former Liberal Party staffer has alleged she was raped inside Parliament House.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins has alleged she was raped by a colleague inside Parliament House when she was 24 years old.

Higgins said the alleged rape occurred in March 2019 inside the ministerial office of her boss, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.

In an exclusive interview with Samantha Maiden for news.com.au, Higgins said Senator Reynolds summoned her to a formal employment meeting about the incident in the same room the alleged rape occurred.

"I'm extremely concerned about the wellbeing of my former staff member," Senator Reynolds told parliament on Monday. "Women should be safe and they should feel safe in the workplace at all times.

"At the time of my initial meeting with the staff member I was not aware of the details or the circumstance of the alleged incident in my office. Had I known, I would have conducted the meeting elsewhere."

During an interview with The Project on Monday night, Higgins shared more detail of the alleged rape and how the Liberal Party allegedly responded to her allegations.

Higgins walked through her account of the events on the show, alleging that she woke up "mid-rape" and told him to stop, and was crying throughout the ordeal.