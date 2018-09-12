US Open umpire Carlos Ramos speaks for the first time after Serena Williams' controversy.

He’s making headlines around the world, but the US Open women’s final umpire Carlos Ramos insists he’s doing just fine.

The Portuguese official has defended his actions during the match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, which saw tennis officials accused of sexism by Williams.

The headlines were supposed to be about the American’s bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam title and Osaka trying (and succeeding) to become Japan’s first slam winner, but instead an argument with umpire Carlos Ramos dominated the match.

Williams was furious when she was given a coaching violation early in the second set after a hand gesture from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

She was then docked a point for a second violation when she smashed her racquet after dropping serve at 3-3.

She then received a game penalty for her outburst, putting Osaka within one game of winning.