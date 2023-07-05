The new Selena, Taylor, Gigi, Bella, Zayn, Dua, Abel, Anwar drama, explained.

Millennial Hollywood is in a shambles and it's all because of... Selena Gomez's Instagram?

I know, I can see your eye roll from here.

In late June, people noticed that Gomez had recently unfollowed a contingent of other celebs. I don't know who noticed this first. Fans? Media? Are there people who are paid to check celebrity follow lists each day?

But what matters is that someone noticed that she'd hit unfollow on the profiles of Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa (she's since re-followed Dua, which goes to show how... strange this whole thing is).

Malik, the Hadids, Lipa and Gomez are all connected in various, very Hollywood ways, so immediately, fans and haters alike jumped to precisely 30,000 conclusions - mostly of feuds and drama that somehow came to involve Taylor Swift and The Weeknd and almost anybody else with a slight connection to Gomez or a Hadid sister.

Here is my handy, dandy graphic:

Image: Getty/Mamamia.