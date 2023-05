The pair had been linked all year, and were seen at both a BAFTAs afterparty and Paris Fashion Week together, so it wasn't a major surprise to see them arm-in-arm in front of cameras.

I imagine most people thought 'good for them', and moved on with their lives.

Most people, but not Anwar Hadid.

Hadid — yes, the brother of Gigi and Bella — and Lipa dated for two years after meeting at a barbecue. They were reportedly off-and-on, before breaking up for good in 2021.

After she and Gavras, 41, walked the carpet, Hadid, 23, shared a series of (presumably) pointed Instagram stories.

"Trying to not to find and kill him," he said with a (again, presumably) sarcastic smiley face.

Yikes.

And then another captioned "I can't breathe".

And then ANOTHER, saying "I hate the way you say my name".

AND THEN ANOTHER ONE, simply stating "Have fun".

Image: Instagram.