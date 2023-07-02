With one comment, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik's year-long feud has finally ended.

It's been over a year since Liam Payne enraged Zayn Malik fans everywhere by throwing several barbs at his former band mate.

Back in June 2022, Liam did an hour-long interview with controversial YouTuber, Logan Paul. It was an hour too long, some might say.

During the chat, Liam said a lot of wild things, including claiming that his debut single 'Strip That Down' was the most successful song out of all the One Direction fellas' solo debuts.

Harry Styles was shaking!

But what really got Directioners in a tailspin were his comments regarding Zayn, who left the boy band in 2015 before One Direction went on indefinite hiatus a few months later.

When Logan asked Liam about Zayn, he replied "There’s many many reasons why I dislike Zayn, " he began.

But then he added, "And there’s many reasons why I’ll always always be on his side."

Very confusing, Liam. Very confusing.

He went on to try to defend Zayn, but ended up just insulting him further. "You can always look at the man for where he is and say 'oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d***,' but at the end of the day, once you understand what he’s been through to get to the point," he continued.

"Listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that."

On his side? Not on his side? This man is simply quite confused.