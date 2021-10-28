Ritu on how the women sussed out the men, plus all the other gossip from The Bachelorette.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Bachelorette hub page.

WARNING: This post continues LOTS of spoilers for The Bachelorette Australia 2021, so proceed with caution.

This year's season of The Bachelorette is a game changer in so many ways, but one way it hasn't changed? Drama! Rumours! Goss!

Thank god for that.

It's still early days, but there has already been a series of rumours and behind-the-scenes information to come out from the show. Because, of course. This is despite Channel 10 taking control of the contestants' Insta accounts for the season, to stop Brooke's evictees dropping spoilers in the name of Insta followers a la Jimmy's season of The Bachelor.

We've rounded up all the deets into one handy place... because yes, we're bloody loving watching Brooke's journey, but we can't pretend we don't also enjoy the chaos that goes along with it.

The Bachelorette's Ritu on the moments we didn't see.

Ritu was sent home in week two and unfortunately, audiences didn't get much of an opportunity to get to know her.

Speaking to Mamamia after her elimination, she said there were a lot of moments that she'd hoped we'd get to see.

"On the red carpet, I had henna on my hand... I had gotten tattooed a piece of astrology into it. It was like a puzzle piece. That was really cute and really intimate because she's got my hands in her hands and palms, finding things within it. So it was really cute."

She said she was proud to be part of such an important step in Australian reality TV, but was disappointed that her journey was not shown.