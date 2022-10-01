Selena Gomez just responded to Hailey Bieber's comments. Or did she?

This week, Hailey Bieber, the 25-year-old model, media personality and wife of Justin Bieber, sat down to give a podcast interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she said some not-very-dramatic things about her husband’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Now, media outlets are reporting that Selena Gomez has responded to the comments made by Hailey on the podcast in a live TikTok stream.

While promoting her Kind Words matte lipstick range from her Rare Beauty makeup brand, a visibly moved Gomez took a moment to encourage people to be kind.

"I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it’s not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen," the actress said to the camera.

"It’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words because that’s exactly what I want. That’s it. If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is, words matter. Truly matter."