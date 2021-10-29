A "no contest" plea: What we know about the alleged incident between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid.

On Friday, TMZ published a story containing allegations that British singer Zayn Malik assaulted Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his ex-partner Gigi Hadid.

According to a "source with direct knowledge", Hadid, 57, alleged that Malik, 28, "struck" her.

Soon after the article was published, Malik tweeted a public statement explaining how "this was and still should be a private matter".

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in," the former One Direction member wrote.

Malik and Hadid's daughter, Khai, is 13 months old.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Image: Getty.

"In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," he continued.

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.

Malik concluded: "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."