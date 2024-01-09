Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner's 'feud' dominated the Golden Globes. Insiders tell another story.

We might as well forget about who won any of the awards because a conversation between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift has taken over the Golden Globes.

For the uninitiated, a lively gossip sesh involving Selena, Taylor and Keleigh Sperry has gone viral, as fans have decided that the trio were discussing Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

In the clip, online commenters quickly decoded that Gomez was telling the other women that she asked to take a photo with her A Rainy Day in New York co-star Chalamet, but his girlfriend Jenner said no to the request.

Is Jenner his momager? Like mother like daughter? It's all a bit weird.