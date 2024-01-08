All the wildest moments from the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony, an unexpectedly dramatic night.

It's the most wonderful time of year: awards season.

This is basically Christmas time for pop culture fans: we're spoilt with red carpet fashion and celebrity antics as we jump from the Golden Globes to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and BAFTA, and of course, ending with the Academy Awards.

The first stop is the Golden Globes, a night that doesn't just celebrate the past year in film, but TV too. This means that pretty much every celebrity is there and today's ceremony did not disappoint with a stacked line-up.

From Margot Robbie to Taylor Swift, the 2024 awards were loaded with famous faces. This year, the awards were hosted by US comedian Jo Koy, who has been a successful stand-up comedian for decades and worked as a voice actor on the Haunted Mansion remake.

The television categories were dominated by Succession, Beef and The Bear while Poor Things and Oppenheimer took most of the honours in film, with 2023's biggest film Barbie missing out on many of its nominated awards.

We've rounded up the most noteworthy and wildest moments from the big night.

Surprise surprise, Margot Robbie came as Barbie.

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Image: Getty.