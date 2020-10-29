Share Your Space: Inside a couple's two-bedroom Sydney apartment that follows the 'rule of threes'.

Mamamia's Share Your Space series asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live. This week, a 29-year-old living in Glebe, Sydney, shows us around her home.

Age: 29

Job: Assistant Head of Content

Mortgage: Lol more like RENT. I pay $375 a week. Which I know is a lot. And I only pay that because I lived with my partner’s family for six months this year.

Location: Glebe

Lifestyle: We (my partner and I) are right between two beautiful parks which I love, and walking distance from Glebe Point Rd which is full of cafes and restaurants and my favourite book shops. It has energy, but there’s nothing pretentious about it. I’ve lived in Glebe since I moved out and love it.

So, take us inside:

Bedroom/s:

We’ve got two bedrooms, but one is a study, where we have a space set up each.

Here’s our bedroom. When we piled all our furniture together we discovered that we had not one but TWO televisions and so we controversially decided to put one in the bedroom. This decision divides people. Some people think it messes with the feng shui or something. I think watching murder docos in bed is the dream.

Also. Two words. Bed. Threads. We chose linen that was white and an oatmeal colour and every night we jump into bed we laugh with joy because it feels so GOOD.

Image: Supplied.