Share Your Space: Inside a $650 one-bedroom terrace in Sydney, with a puppy who likes to eat everything.

Mamamia's new series 'Share Your Space' asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live. This week, a 27-year-old living in Sydney shows us around her home.

Age: 27

Job: Head of Podcasts

Rent: I pay around $325 a week, and I live with my partner.

Location: Balmain in Sydney, NSW.

Lifestyle: We moved to Balmain last year for the lifestyle. It’s got great parks and walks, is a very relaxed neighbourhood and has a lot of great pubs and restaurants (which isn’t really helpful at the moment, but I live in hope).

So, take us inside:

Bedroom/s:

We have one bedroom with built-ins, but if I’m being honest, it’s still not enough storage space so we also have a chest of drawers we bought five years ago from Fantastic Furniture when we first moved in together. This is also where I put all my pretty things that make me happy like jewellery, books and perfume. My poor partner doesn’t really get to have his stuff on display.

Image: Supplied.

Our bedroom gets the best light in the afternoon, we have a queen bed and two bedside tables from Kmart with Kmart lamps. I love Kmart.

Image: Supplied.