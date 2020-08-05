Share Your Space: Inside a $650 two-bedroom house in Sydney, with a lot of Ikea accessories.

Mamamia's new series 'Share Your Space' asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live. This week, a 29-year-old living in Sydney shows us around her home.

Age: 29

Job: Editor

Rent: I pay around $325 a week, and I live with my partner﻿﻿

Location: Glebe in Sydney, NSW

Lifestyle: We’re right near a really big park so that’s great for exercise. My partner owns a car which is lucky because the public transport isn’t amazing where we are, but we’ve got shops, cafes, a shopping centre and restaurants within walking distance.

So, take us inside:

Bedroom/s:

We’ve got two bedrooms, but one is being turned into a makeshift music studio for my partner and is currently a mess so I won’t share a photo haha.

Our main bedroom is decent-sized, with a window that I love.

It didn’t come with built-ins so we bought the white wardrobe off Facebook marketplace for $150, and ‘borrowed’ (stole?) another set of draws from my partner’s mum’s place. Sorry!

On the mantel, we’ve got a memo board from Kmart (about $8 from memory) with photos attached, and a salt lamp from Kmart that cost $19.

I’ve also got a framed sketch of Boston that I bought when we were living over there, and a couple of candles from Ikea!

The bedspread and pillows cases are also from Ikea, and cost about $50 from memory.